Wednesday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) at Foster Auditorium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-54 in favor of Alabama, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 6.

The Chanticleers' most recent game on Saturday ended in an 84-83 loss to Charleston (SC).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 79, Coastal Carolina 54

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Chanticleers took down the Furman Paladins in a 78-72 win on November 18. It was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Chanticleers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.

Coastal Carolina has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 296) on November 18

78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 325) on November 22

73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 342) on November 15

73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 356) on November 26

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 13.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

13.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alancia Ramsey: 8.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 40.0 FG%

8.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 40.0 FG% Arin Freeman: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.5 FG%

10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.5 FG% Deaja Richardson: 17.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)

17.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50) Dalanna Carter: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers' -33 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.4 points per game (169th in college basketball) while allowing 71.5 per contest (303rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.