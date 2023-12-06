Two streaking teams square off when the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (7-0) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Gamecocks are 8.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their seven-game win streak going against the Tigers, who have won seven straight. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -8.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points five times.

Clemson has an average total of 149.0 in its matchups this year, 9.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Clemson (4-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 13.3% less often than South Carolina (4-1-0) this year.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 5 83.3% 80.3 157 68.7 133 146.7 South Carolina 2 40% 76.7 157 64.3 133 142.3

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

The Tigers average 16.0 more points per game (80.3) than the Gamecocks give up (64.3).

Clemson has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 4-2-0 1-1 5-1-0 South Carolina 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0

Clemson vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson South Carolina 15-2 Home Record 7-8 5-6 Away Record 4-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.3 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

