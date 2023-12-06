The Clemson Tigers (4-0) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on ACC Network.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Clemson Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

South Carolina Players to Watch

Hall: 19.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK

19.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK Joseph Girard III: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK RJ Godfrey: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Schieffelin: 7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Clemson vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 64.3 339th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 101st 33.0 Rebounds 31.3 210th 323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.6 149th 88th 14.3 Assists 11.1 324th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.5 249th

