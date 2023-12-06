The Clemson Tigers (4-0) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on ACC Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Clemson Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Hall: 19.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • RJ Godfrey: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Schieffelin: 7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 64.3 339th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
101st 33.0 Rebounds 31.3 210th
323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.6 149th
88th 14.3 Assists 11.1 324th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.5 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.