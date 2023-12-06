How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads square off when the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (7-0) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, winners of seven in a row.
Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACCN
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- Clemson has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 251st.
- The Tigers score 16.0 more points per game (80.3) than the Gamecocks allow (64.3).
- When Clemson totals more than 64.3 points, it is 7-0.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Clemson scored 78.4 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.
- The Tigers ceded 65.2 points per game last season at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.1).
- In terms of three-pointers, Clemson fared better at home last year, sinking 9.1 treys per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 90-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|W 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 79-70
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|TCU
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
