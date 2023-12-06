The Chicago Bulls (7-14) face the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hornets vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 117 - Hornets 112

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 4.5)

Bulls (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-5.2)

Bulls (-5.2) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.4

The Bulls have covered the spread less often than the Hornets this season, recording an ATS record of 7-14-0, as opposed to the 7-11-0 mark of the Hornets.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Chicago (2-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Charlotte (6-6) does as the underdog (50%).

Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 66.7% of the time this season (12 out of 18). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (12 out of 21).

The Bulls have a .375 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-5) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (5-10).

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense the Hornets are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA (113.8 points per game). On defense they are fifth-worst (122.2 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Charlotte is 13th in the NBA in rebounds (44.1 per game) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (44.6).

This season the Hornets are ranked 17th in the league in assists at 25.6 per game.

Charlotte commits 13.6 turnovers per game and force 12.7 per game, ranking 17th and 21st, respectively, in the NBA.

With 11.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.1% from downtown, the Hornets are 23rd and 10th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

