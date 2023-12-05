Tuesday's game that pits the Winthrop Eagles (6-3) against the Queens Royals (5-4) at Winthrop Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Winthrop, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Winthrop vs. Queens Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Winthrop Coliseum

Winthrop vs. Queens Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 78, Queens 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. Queens

Computer Predicted Spread: Winthrop (-8.1)

Winthrop (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Winthrop's record against the spread this season is 2-5-0, while Queens' is 2-4-0. A total of three out of the Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Royals' games have gone over.

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 13.8 points per game (scoring 79.6 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball while giving up 65.8 per contest to rank 72nd in college basketball) and have a +124 scoring differential overall.

Winthrop averages 32.3 rebounds per game (226th in college basketball) while allowing 29.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

Winthrop makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (100th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc.

The Eagles rank 36th in college basketball with 104.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 103rd in college basketball defensively with 86.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Winthrop has committed 2.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.6 (89th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.0 (120th in college basketball).

