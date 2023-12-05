Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Spartanburg County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westside High School at Spartanburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Greer High School at Byrnes High School