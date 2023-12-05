South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orangeburg County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Orangeburg County, South Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orangeburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Marion High School at Scott's Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Summerton, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.