Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Greenwood County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Greenwood County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McCormick High School at Ninety Six High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Ninety Six, SC

Ninety Six, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ware Shoals High School at Brashier Middle College High School