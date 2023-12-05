How to Watch the Charleston (SC) vs. Appalachian State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET.
Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston (SC) vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars score an average of 88.8 points per game, 25.5 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.3 points, Charleston (SC) is 5-0.
- Appalachian State is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 88.8 points.
- The Mountaineers put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (62) than the Cougars give up (62.7).
- When Appalachian State scores more than 62.7 points, it is 4-0.
- Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 62 points.
- This year the Mountaineers are shooting 34% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Cougars concede.
Charleston (SC) Leaders
- Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.4 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Jada Logan: 16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Taryn Barbot: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Alexis Andrews: 16.3 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
- Lara Rohkohl: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 STL, 69.2 FG%
Charleston (SC) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 90-78
|TD Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|W 112-40
|TD Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 84-83
|HTC Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/11/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|TD Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
