South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Beaufort County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Beaufort County, South Carolina is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Beaufort County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hilton Head Christian Academy at Bradwell Institute
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
