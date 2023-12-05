South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Anderson County, South Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Anderson Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Anderson, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside High School at Spartanburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Woodmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Piedmont, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.