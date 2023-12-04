South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamsburg County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Williamsburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williamsburg Academy at Thomas Sumter Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
