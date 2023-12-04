South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oconee County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Oconee County, South Carolina today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Oconee County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Oak High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Calhoun Falls, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
