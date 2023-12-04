Should you wager on Michael Bunting to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

Bunting has scored in five of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Bunting has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 64 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Bunting recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:53 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:20 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 17:41 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:07 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 13:38 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:22 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:33 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 5-2

Hurricanes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

