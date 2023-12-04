Hurricanes vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 4
The Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, while the Jets took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their last game.
In the last 10 outings for the Hurricanes, their offense has put up 36 goals while their defense has given up 30 (they have a 6-3-1 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (15.6% conversion rate).
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Monday's contest.
Hurricanes vs. Jets Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Jets 4, Hurricanes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have finished 4-1-5 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 14-8-1.
- In the seven games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-1-1 record (good for 11 points).
- In the two games this season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal, they lost both times.
- Carolina has lost both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 18 times, and are 14-3-1 in those games (to register 29 points).
- In the 11 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 7-4-0 record (14 points).
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 13-5-1 (27 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|7th
|3.48
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|18th
|3.26
|Goals Allowed
|2.78
|9th
|2nd
|34.2
|Shots
|31.1
|15th
|1st
|24.8
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|4th
|12th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|19.23%
|18th
|21st
|76.92%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.91%
|26th
Hurricanes vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
