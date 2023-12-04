How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the Winnipeg Jets (who also won their most recent game) on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes rank 19th in goals against, allowing 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.
- The Hurricanes' 80 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|20
|8
|14
|22
|15
|10
|54.8%
|Seth Jarvis
|23
|9
|10
|19
|7
|12
|48.1%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|23
|11
|7
|18
|9
|10
|49.5%
|Martin Necas
|23
|6
|11
|17
|11
|6
|36.8%
|Michael Bunting
|22
|5
|10
|15
|14
|7
|36.4%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets' total of 64 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is 10th in the league.
- The Jets have 75 goals this season (3.3 per game), 13th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Jets are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|23
|8
|17
|25
|9
|16
|52.1%
|Kyle Connor
|23
|14
|11
|25
|11
|10
|50%
|Joshua Morrissey
|23
|4
|16
|20
|21
|11
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|23
|9
|9
|18
|4
|7
|35.5%
|Mason Appleton
|23
|6
|9
|15
|5
|9
|33.3%
