The Furman Paladins (4-4) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 158.5 points.

Furman vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -11.5 158.5

Paladins Betting Records & Stats

Furman has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 158.5 points.

Furman's average game total this season has been 161, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Furman is 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Arkansas (2-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 11.9% more often than Furman (1-5-0) this year.

Furman vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 2 28.6% 80.6 162.9 75.3 154.1 147.4 Furman 5 83.3% 82.3 162.9 78.8 154.1 156

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

The Paladins put up seven more points per game (82.3) than the Razorbacks allow (75.3).

Furman is 1-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 75.3 points.

Furman vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 2-5-0 1-3 6-1-0 Furman 1-5-0 0-0 5-1-0

Furman vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas Furman 13-3 Home Record 15-2 2-8 Away Record 8-3 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

