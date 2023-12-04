How to Watch Furman vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (4-4) hope to end a three-game road losing streak at the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Furman vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is six percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- Furman has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Paladins are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 229th.
- The Paladins put up an average of 82.3 points per game, seven more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks give up.
- When it scores more than 75.3 points, Furman is 4-1.
Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Furman scored 86.5 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged away (77.5).
- The Paladins conceded more points at home (71.5 per game) than away (70.3) last season.
- Furman sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (10.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.2%) than on the road (35.8%).
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ UAB
|L 92-86
|Bartow Arena
|11/28/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 86-78
|Timmons Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Princeton
|L 70-69
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/4/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Bob Jones
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
