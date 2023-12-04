Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Charleston County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wando High School at Philip Simmons High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 4

8:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodland High School at Goose Creek High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 4

8:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ashley High School at Cane Bay High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 4

8:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop England High School at Hanahan High School