Will Brent Burns Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 4?
Can we anticipate Brent Burns lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Burns stats and insights
- Burns has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- Burns has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 64 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Burns recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|19:06
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|20:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|19:17
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|21:07
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Away
|L 5-2
Hurricanes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
