The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up an average of 94.5 points per game, 34.8 more points than the 59.7 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

South Carolina has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 59.7 points.

Duke is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 94.5 points.

The Blue Devils put up 77.6 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 50.3 the Gamecocks allow.

Duke is 5-2 when scoring more than 50.3 points.

South Carolina is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.

The Blue Devils shoot 45.2% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Gamecocks allow defensively.

The Gamecocks shoot 49.9% from the field, 14.2% higher than the Blue Devils concede.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG%

15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)

South Carolina Schedule