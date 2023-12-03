South Carolina vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) and the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-64, heavily favoring South Carolina to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Gamecocks claimed a 65-58 win against North Carolina.
South Carolina vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
South Carolina vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, Duke 64
Other SEC Predictions
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks' best win of the season came in a 100-71 victory versus the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 6.
- The Gamecocks have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.
- South Carolina has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).
- Based on the RPI, the Blue Devils have zero wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 158th-most in the nation.
South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6
- 114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 35) on November 12
- 65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30
- 78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 81) on November 20
- 109-40 at home over Clemson (No. 112) on November 16
South Carolina Leaders
- Kamilla Cardoso: 15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG%
- Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 44.2 points per game (posting 94.5 points per game, fourth in college basketball, and giving up 50.3 per outing, ninth in college basketball) and have a +265 scoring differential.
