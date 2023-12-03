The Carolina Panthers (1-10) will try to break their four-game losing streak as they are 5.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The contest's point total is listed at 37.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Panthers. The Panthers' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Buccaneers.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-5.5) 37 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buccaneers (-5.5) 36.5 -250 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Carolina vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: CBS

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Carolina owns two wins against the spread this season.

The Panthers are winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.

Carolina has played 11 games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

So far this season, Tampa Bay has posted a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

Tampa Bay has gone over in three of its 11 games with a set total (27.3%).

Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Adam Thielen - - - - 60.5 (-115) - Miles Sanders - - 25.5 (-118) - - - Chuba Hubbard - - 44.5 (-115) - - - Jonathan Mingo - - - - 28.5 (-118) - Bryce Young 195.5 (-115) - 10.5 (-120) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

