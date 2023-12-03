The Carolina Panthers (1-10) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

Panthers Insights

The Panthers average 15.7 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Buccaneers allow (20.6).

The Panthers collect 265.9 yards per game, 97.8 fewer yards than the 363.7 the Buccaneers allow.

This year Carolina racks up 92.6 rushing yards per game, 3.3 fewer yards than Tampa Bay allows (95.9).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, three fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (17).

Panthers Away Performance

On the road, the Panthers put up 17.5 points per game and give up 29.7. That is more than they score (15.7) and allow (26.5) overall.

The Panthers' average yards gained (294.7) and allowed (334.3) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 265.9 and 304.5, respectively.

In road games, Carolina racks up 204 passing yards per game and concedes 199.3. That's more than it gains (173.3) and allows (179.6) overall.

On the road, the Panthers rack up 90.7 rushing yards per game and give up 135. That's less than they gain overall (92.6), and more than they allow (124.9).

The Panthers' offensive third-down percentage away from home (38.6%) is higher than their overall average (37.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (33.3%) is lower than overall (35%).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/9/2023 at Chicago L 16-13 Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 Dallas L 33-10 FOX 11/26/2023 at Tennessee L 17-10 FOX 12/3/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 12/10/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/17/2023 Atlanta - FOX 12/24/2023 Green Bay - FOX

