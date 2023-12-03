Miles Sanders will be up against the ninth-best run defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

This year, Sanders has accumulated 302 rushing yards (30.2 ypg) on 97 total carries and has one rushing score. In addition, Sanders has 21 receptions for 120 yards (12.0 ypg).

Sanders vs. the Buccaneers

Sanders vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 36 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 36 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Buccaneers have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

Sanders will face the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense this week. The Buccaneers allow 95.9 yards on the ground per contest.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have allowed seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks seventh in the league.

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders has hit the rushing yards over in three of 10 opportunities (30.0%).

The Panthers pass on 60.5% of their plays and run on 39.5%. They are 29th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 97 of his team's 267 total rushing attempts this season (36.3%).

Sanders has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 7.1% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has nine carries in the red zone (25.0% of his team's 36 red zone rushes).

Miles Sanders Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Sanders Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Sanders has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 33.3% of his games (three of nine).

Sanders has received 8.1% of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (33 targets).

He has been targeted 33 times, averaging 3.6 yards per target (139th in NFL).

Sanders, in 10 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

