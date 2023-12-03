The Furman Paladins (5-3) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network +

Furman vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Paladins score an average of 72.0 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 62.3 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.3 points, Furman is 5-2.
  • Georgia has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.0 points.
  • The Bulldogs average 69.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Paladins allow.
  • When Georgia scores more than 70.8 points, it is 4-0.
  • When Furman gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 41.5% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Paladins concede defensively.
  • The Paladins make 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 5.7% more than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Furman Leaders

  • Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%
  • Kate Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.7 FG%
  • Sydney Ryan: 13.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (19-for-40)
  • Tate Walters: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
  • Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

Furman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Appalachian State L 68-63 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/25/2023 Binghamton W 74-72 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/29/2023 @ Gardner-Webb W 73-66 Paul Porter Arena
12/3/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/6/2023 Bob Jones - Timmons Arena
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate - G.B. Hodge Center

