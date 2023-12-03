Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Chark has hauled in 20 passes for 263 yards (32.9 per game) and three scores this season.

Chark has a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, but no games with more than one.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1 Week 12 @Titans 4 3 34 0

