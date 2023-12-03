Darrell Demont Chark Jr. will be running routes against the second-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Chark has totaled 263 receiving yards (32.9 per game) and three TDs, reeling in 20 balls out of 38 targets so far this year.

Chark vs. the Buccaneers

Chark vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Nine players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Buccaneers allow 267.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers' defense ranks 19th in the league by conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Chark Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this year, Chark has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Chark has 9.3% of his team's target share (38 targets on 409 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 38 times this season, averaging 6.9 yards per target.

Chark has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (21.4%).

Chark has been targeted four times in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts).

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

