Sunday's game features the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Clemson Tigers (6-0, 0-0 ACC) matching up at Petersen Events Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for Pittsburgh according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 75, Clemson 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-1.3)

Pittsburgh (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Pittsburgh is 5-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Clemson's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Panthers have hit the over in five games, while Tigers games have gone over four times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game, with a +72 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and give up 68.5 per contest (131st in college basketball).

The 34.5 rebounds per game Clemson accumulates rank 129th in college basketball, 4.8 more than the 29.7 its opponents collect.

Clemson hits 2.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.2 (19th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7.

Clemson has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball) while forcing 10.2 (307th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.