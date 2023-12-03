The Clemson Tigers (6-0, 0-0 ACC) will look to continue a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 38.2% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Clemson is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 12th.
  • The Tigers average 16.2 more points per game (80.5) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (64.3).
  • Clemson is 6-0 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.8.
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Clemson made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Boise State W 85-68 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Alcorn State W 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Alabama W 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/9/2023 TCU - Coca-Cola Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.