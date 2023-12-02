South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in York County, South Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlotte Catholic High School at Comenius School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comenius School at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.