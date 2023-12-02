The college basketball schedule on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Michigan Wolverines squaring off against the Harvard Crimson at Lavietes Pavilion.

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: WVU Coliseum
  • Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

North Florida Ospreys vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Reitz Arena
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Indiana State Sycamores vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: McGuirk Arena
  • Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

Florida Gators vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Cam Henderson Center
  • Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Charlotte 49ers vs. VCU Rams

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
  • Location: Richmond, Virginia

Buffalo Bulls vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
  • Location: Stony Brook, New York

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Whittemore Center
  • Location: Durham, North Carolina

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: HTC Center
  • Location: Conway, South Carolina

