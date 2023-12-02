The Wofford Terriers (2-5) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5.

Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Middle Tennessee -8.5 138.5

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Each game Wofford has played this season has gone over 138.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Wofford's matchups this season is 162.9, 24.4 more points than this game's total.

Wofford are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Wofford has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Terriers have not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Wofford has a 24.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 1 14.3% 65.1 143.4 64.3 148.9 135.2 Wofford 6 100% 78.3 143.4 84.6 148.9 147.5

Additional Wofford Insights & Trends

The Terriers average 14.0 more points per game (78.3) than the Blue Raiders give up to opponents (64.3).

Wofford is 1-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 2-5-0 0-0 1-6-0 Wofford 2-4-0 1-1 5-1-0

Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee Wofford 12-2 Home Record 12-4 3-11 Away Record 4-11 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

