Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) will play the Wofford Terriers (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wofford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wofford Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Middle Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)
- DeAndre Dishman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Teafale Lenard: 8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Camryn Weston: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eli Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elias King: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Wofford AVG
|Wofford Rank
|210th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|251st
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|222nd
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.