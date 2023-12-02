Saturday's game between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) and Wofford Terriers (2-5) going head to head at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 76-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, Wofford 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-6.9)

Middle Tennessee (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Middle Tennessee has a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Wofford, who is 2-4-0 ATS. One of the Blue Raiders' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Terriers' games have gone over.

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers put up 78.3 points per game (112th in college basketball) while giving up 84.6 per outing (352nd in college basketball). They have a -44 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

Wofford wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It records 34.4 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.9.

Wofford makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (52nd in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (202nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 its opponents make, shooting 36.0% from deep.

Wofford has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.9 per game (247th in college basketball) while forcing 9.0 (351st in college basketball).

