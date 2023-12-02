The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Winthrop Eagles (5-3) at HTC Center on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The game tips at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 147.5.

Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Winthrop -5.5 147.5

Winthrop Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Winthrop's six matchups has gone over 147.5 points.

Winthrop has had an average of 141.4 points in its games this season, 6.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Winthrop has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Eagles have been at least a -250 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Winthrop.

Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 1 16.7% 78.3 152.8 63.1 143.3 145.2 Coastal Carolina 3 60% 74.5 152.8 80.2 143.3 151.3

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

The Eagles put up 78.3 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 80.2 the Chanticleers allow.

Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 2-4-0 2-1 2-4-0 Coastal Carolina 4-1-0 3-0 2-3-0

Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Winthrop Coastal Carolina 10-4 Home Record 8-8 4-11 Away Record 3-11 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 71.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

