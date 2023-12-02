Week 14 Big Sky Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Week 14 college football schedule includes four games with Big Sky teams involved. Keep reading for up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.
Jump to Matchup:
Sacramento State vs. South Dakota
Week 14 Big Sky Results
South Dakota 34 Sacramento State 24
South Dakota Leaders
- Passing: Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS)
- Receiving: JJ Galbreath (2 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)
Sacramento State Leaders
- Passing: Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Anderson Grover (5 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Dakota
|Sacramento State
|368
|Total Yards
|350
|174
|Passing Yards
|202
|194
|Rushing Yards
|148
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 14 Big Sky Games
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Montana Grizzlies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: -
