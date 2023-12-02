Saturday's game that pits the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a projected final score of 73-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina Central, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: McDougald-McLendon Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 73, South Carolina Upstate 65

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina Central (-7.3)

North Carolina Central (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

North Carolina Central has gone 4-2-0 against the spread, while South Carolina Upstate's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. A total of three out of the Eagles' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Spartans' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans' +26 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.1 points per game (251st in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (121st in college basketball).

South Carolina Upstate loses the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It collects 30.1 rebounds per game, 303rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.0.

South Carolina Upstate knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (93rd in college basketball) at a 35.2% rate (119th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 per game its opponents make, at a 29.4% rate.

South Carolina Upstate has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (64th in college basketball), 5.2 fewer than the 15.3 it forces (41st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.