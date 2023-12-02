The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-7) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs average 25.8 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Buccaneers allow (76.7).
  • The Buccaneers record 58.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 69.5 the Bulldogs give up.
  • South Carolina State is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 58.1 points.
  • The Buccaneers shoot 35.8% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Bulldogs make 35.3% of their shots from the field, just 6.6% less than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Carolina State Leaders

  • Morgan Beacham: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Rakyha Reid: 4.6 PTS, 58.8 FG%
  • Jordan Releford: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Janiah Hinton: 8.0 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)
  • Taniya McGown: 6.4 PTS, 59.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

South Carolina State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ South Dakota State L 72-42 Frost Arena
11/25/2023 South Dakota L 72-52 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/29/2023 Queens (NC) W 76-58 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/2/2023 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
12/10/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center
12/12/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena

