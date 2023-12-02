The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-7) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 25.8 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Buccaneers allow (76.7).

The Buccaneers record 58.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 69.5 the Bulldogs give up.

South Carolina State is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 58.1 points.

The Buccaneers shoot 35.8% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs make 35.3% of their shots from the field, just 6.6% less than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Rakyha Reid: 4.6 PTS, 58.8 FG%

4.6 PTS, 58.8 FG% Jordan Releford: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Janiah Hinton: 8.0 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)

8.0 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40) Taniya McGown: 6.4 PTS, 59.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Schedule