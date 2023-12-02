Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The 2023 college football postseason schedule has quality competition on the docket, including those involving South Carolina schools. Among those contests is the Chattanooga Mocs squaring off against the Furman Paladins in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 8
- Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: San Jose State (-8.5)
Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-3.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.