Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in South Carolina should have their eyes on the Clemson Tigers versus the Kentucky Wildcats in the Gator Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 8
- Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: San Jose State (-10.5)
Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Clemson (-5.5)
