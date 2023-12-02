The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ramsey Center.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Presbyterian vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose average just 0.4 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (63.9).

Presbyterian has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

Western Carolina is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.5 points.

The Catamounts record 61 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 56.5 the Blue Hose give up.

When Western Carolina scores more than 56.5 points, it is 1-2.

Presbyterian is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 61 points.

This year the Catamounts are shooting 42.8% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Blue Hose concede.

The Blue Hose shoot 42.8% from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Catamounts allow.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13.3 PTS, 62 FG%

13.3 PTS, 62 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 12.6 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

12.6 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Christina Kline: 6.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

6.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Nuria Cunill: 4.6 PTS, 68.2 FG%

