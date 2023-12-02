South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pickens County This Week
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Pickens County, South Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Pickens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Daniel High School at Camden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Orangeburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
