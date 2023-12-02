When the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles play the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals at 8:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, our computer model predicts the Seminoles will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Louisville vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (+1.5) Over (46.5) Florida State 32, Louisville 21

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 52.4% chance to win.

The Cardinals have covered the spread six times in 12 games.

In games it is played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Louisville has an ATS record of 4-5-1.

The Cardinals have seen six of its 12 games hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 3.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Louisville contests.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Seminoles have a 52.4% chance to win.

The Seminoles' ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

When it has played as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, Florida State is 1-0 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Seminoles' 11 games with a set total.

The average total for Florida State games this season is 5.3 more points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Cardinals vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 33.0 20.0 37.7 16.1 24 26.3 Florida State 38.8 16.8 44.8 14.3 30.2 18.2

