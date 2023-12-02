On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jesper Fast going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Fast stats and insights

  • In two of 22 games this season, Fast has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Fast has no points on the power play.
  • Fast's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are allowing 77 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Fast recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:05 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:29 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:57 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:32 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:53 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:28 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:25 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 3-2 OT

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

