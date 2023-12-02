Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Sabres on December 2, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Sebastian Aho, Rasmus Dahlin and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Buffalo Sabres matchup at PNC Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 20 points. He has six goals and 14 assists this season.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Seth Jarvis has 18 points (0.8 per game), scoring nine goals and adding nine assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|3
Teuvo Teravainen Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Teuvo Teravainen's 16 points this season have come via 10 goals and six assists.
Teravainen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Dahlin is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 20 points (0.9 per game), with five goals and 15 assists in 23 games (playing 24:59 per game).
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Rangers
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Devils
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Casey Mittelstadt is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 20 total points this season. He has scored four goals and added 16 assists in 23 games.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|Nov. 27
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Devils
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.