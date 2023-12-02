The Princeton Tigers (7-0) are 8.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the Furman Paladins (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5 points.

Furman vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Princeton, New Jersey

Princeton, New Jersey Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Princeton -8.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Paladins Betting Records & Stats

Furman has combined with its opponent to score more than 152.5 points in five of six games this season.

Furman's matchups this season have a 164.1-point average over/under, 11.6 more points than this game's point total.

Furman is 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Furman (1-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 85.7% of the time, 69% less often than Princeton (6-1-0) this year.

Furman vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Princeton 1 14.3% 76.4 160.5 63.6 143.6 138.9 Furman 5 83.3% 84.1 160.5 80.0 143.6 155.9

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

The Paladins score 20.5 more points per game (84.1) than the Tigers give up (63.6).

Furman has put together a 1-5 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Furman vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Princeton 6-1-0 1-1 2-4-1 Furman 1-5-0 0-0 5-1-0

Furman vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Princeton Furman 11-3 Home Record 15-2 7-4 Away Record 8-3 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 6-4-1 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 8-2-2 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

