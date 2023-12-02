How to Watch Furman vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Princeton Tigers (7-0) aim to extend a seven-game winning stretch when they host the Furman Paladins (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Furman vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- Furman has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.
- The Paladins are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 238th.
- The Paladins score an average of 84.1 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 63.6 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- Furman has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Furman averaged 86.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 77.5.
- At home, the Paladins gave up 71.5 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.3.
- At home, Furman knocked down 9.1 trifectas per game last season, one fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than on the road (35.8%) too.
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wyoming
|L 78-71
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UAB
|L 92-86
|Bartow Arena
|11/28/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 86-78
|Timmons Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/4/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Bob Jones
|-
|Timmons Arena
