Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, December 2, when the Furman Paladins and Chattanooga Mocs match up at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Paladins. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Furman vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-4.5) 47.2 Furman 26, Chattanooga 21

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins have no wins against the spread this year.

The Paladins have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

A total of seven of Mocs games last year hit the over.

Paladins vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Furman 27.5 17.7 32.8 9.8 23 24.3 Chattanooga 29.2 24.4 34.6 19 24 21

